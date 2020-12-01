Bigg Boss 14 written update day 56: Jasmin reveals she once attempted suicide, Eijaz Khan is the first finalist

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of shocking revelations as Bigg Boss asked contestants to share their dark secrets in a bid to win the immunity stone and stay safe from nominations for the week – getting a better chance at becoming finalists.

Aly Goni was heard saying that Kavita Kaushik thought of herself as Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla when she was told that she was on one side while the entire Bigg Boss house on another. In a fun incident, Abhinav Shukla was seen playing a prank on Nikki Tamboli. He tied a string to a pillow, threw it on Nikki and then slowly pulled it. Nikki got angry and everyone else asked Abhinav to save his pranks for daytime. Next morning, Rubina also chided Abhinav for his prank and claimed it looked vulgar. She told him that was not his personality. “It looked vulgar and you should not do it.

Bigg Boss then announced task for immunity stone. Rubina revealed she was about to get divorced and they had given themselves time till November. Later, Kavita and Rahul made fun of Rubina’s secret, wondering why would anyone enter a show like Bigg Boss to save their marriage. Kavita claimed she “lost all faith in the couple.” Meanwhile, Abhinav was seen crying as he told Rubina he was hurt and sad that his parents wuld come to know of the reality from the national television show.

Next up was Eijaz Khan who revealed he was molested in childhood. “Mujhe touch se isliye problem hai kyuki bachpan me I was molested..aur ye baat mai bhool chukka tha lekin 5 saal pehle anger issues k therapy me ye baat upar aayi, mai sharminda nahi hoo kyuki wo meri galti nahi thi (I have a problem with touch as I was molested as a child. I had forgotten this and it surfaced only five years ago during a therapy for anger management). Papa, I am sorry. I am sorry ki aapke saath abi tak maine ye share nahi kiya (I am sorry I never shared this with you).

Jasmin shared how she felt useless after facing rejections in audition. “Main jin bhi auditions pe gayi, baar baar reject hoti thi hamesha . Main haar maan gayi thi, ke shayad main kuch kar hi nahi sakti, main iss layak hi nahi hoon (All the auditions that I went for, I was rejected. I would always be rejected in auditions. I had given up, thinking that I am worthless). I tried ending my life with an overdose of random medicines but I realized life I so important and I should not have given up.”

Kavita was seen wondering if Eijaz was genuine and true in his insecurities. She claimed Eijaz was fine with her touch initially and reacted only after their fight. She also later told Nikki that she was not sure, Eijaz hugged everyone when he was at my party. Kavita revealed that her math tutor tried to molest her and when she cried to save herself, the teacher told her no one would believe her allegations as she was a kid.

Eventually, Eijaz emerged as the winner and win the immunity stone Bigg Boss announced every other contestant was nominated for eviction.

