Bigg Boss 14 written update day 59: Abhinav Shukla is the second finalist, fights with Rubina Dilaik

As the ongoing task for immunity on Bigg Boss 14 came to an end on Thursday’s episode, the show hosted by Salman Khan got its second finalist for the season. However, the episode was also full of ugly fights. The episode began with Rubina Dilaik announcing that she wanted to not do any duties, but simply carry out chores as per her “free will”. Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina’s actor-husband Abhinav tried to explain to Rubina about the practical issues but she refused to understand.

Later, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul discussed the troubled marriage of Rubina and Abhinav. The couple had revealed during a taskl that they were headed for divorce and had given each there as such to survive. Rahul claimed Rubina must have decided for separation. However, Nikki said Abhinav must be willing to let go of Rubin as he must be irritated with her attitude.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin had yet another ugly fight wherein he exclaimed that he’d not like Jasmin to win. “Isko jeetaya to mai dekhta hoon (I will what I can do if they decide to give her the winning trophy).”

During their fight with Jasmin, Rahul intervened began calling Rubina “safed bandariya (white monkey), Abhinav got angry and asked both to shut down and allow him to concentrate.

Nikki gave the toughest fight during the task and fought more almost an hour to gain a chair. During the fight, she and Abhinav were too close.

When Rahul intervened in yet another fight between Nikki and Abhinav, he said Rubina was jealous (of Nikki, who had to sit in Abhinav’s lap during a task). Rubina fumed as she told Rahul that he did not get a response from Disha (to his proposal of marriage) as he is a misogynist.

Abhinav was then declared the second finalist after Eijaz. As the episode came to an end, Abhinav tried to explain to Rubina that she must not do a few things. However, she refused to listen to him and even ended up yelling at Abhinav.

