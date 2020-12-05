Bigg Boss 14 written update day 60: Rahul fights with Rubina, Eijaz and Nikki, claims Nikki’s PR wanted them to be a couple

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin discussing Rubina Dilaik and the scene soon turned interesting when Rahul told Eijaz Khan that he was “first man” to have kissed him “without my consent, like that.”

The singer kept joking around with Eijaz, even as the senior actor asked him to stop. Within moments, Rahul and Eijaz were on the verge of a physical fight. Later, Eijaz was seen telling Abhinav Shukla, “We look good, we are fit and we have hair so he (Rahul) fights with us. That is man-crush.”

Bigg Boss then talked to Vikas Gupta and his challengers (Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi) who will soon enter the house. Bigg Boss sought their parameters on which winner of the show should be judged. Bigg Boss asked contestants to rate each other on these parameters, without revealing anything about the challengers. Participants also had a chance to target one contestant and Rahul was the common choice.

When Rahul went up for bring judged, Eijaz said, “You come across as a smart contestant most of the time but when it comes to disrespecting women, you wipe away all your other qualities. It looks so bad but you so confidently say that this is your personality.”

Speaking in his defence, Rahul said, “I have had issues with Rubina here, do I need to repeat what she has said to me? No I don’t (respect Rubina) because you haven’t done things which deserve respect. I remain firm on all what I have said to Rubina or Nikki Tamboli.”

Rahul also had a fight with Nikki who said that she knew whom he follows outside the house. She revealed that Rahul flirts with her PR and she can show those messages. On the other hand, Rahul claimed that Nikki’s PR has been asking him to date Nikki since around 3-4 years but he is not interested. He also claimed he knew many “dirty things” about Nikki but would rather not say those on national TV.

