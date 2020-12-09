Bigg Boss 14 written update day 64: Vikas Gupta calls Arshi Khan ‘naagin’

The house of Bigg Boss 14 became more dynamic with fights turning uglier as challengers Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi entered the house to compete with finalists Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin. Tuesday’s episode began with Arshi and Rahul making fun of Vikas being labeled as the mastermind.

Arshi said Abhinav is the real mastermind. “Bina kuch kiye top 4 me hai (He is in top four without doing anything),” she said. Arshi kept passing comments on contestants around her. Arshi asked Kashmera to stay away from her while she also fought with Vikas ad he called her ‘naagin’ (snake) in turn. Arshi had been telling people that Vikas talks with the creative team (of Bigg Boss). Vikas then got angry and started fighting with Arshi. Jasmin then advised him to ignore Arshi and her loose talk. After some more fight, Arshi announced she’d not talk to Vikas.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task. Rahul was declared the King of the house and he was supposed to choose the captain. While Kashmera felt the Challengers needed to have a captain from among them, Abhinav told Rahul to not choose Eijaz as all his work would then have to be done by Rahul himself. Eijaz, Arshi, Manu and Rubina were also seen in a heated discussion about whom Rahul nominate as the captain.

In an interesting moment, Rahul announced that he was not hungry for immunity. “I would want to be nominated every week aur janta ki roti khaaun (so I stay in the house only if the audience wants).” During the task, Eijaz also accused Rubina of having a weak game and being an ineffective player. Eijaz told Vikas that Manu is a fair choice for the captain, adding that Rubina and Abhinav did not even deserve to be on the show. Eventually, Manu became captain and thanked everyone..

Also read: Fabulous Lives: Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey reunite, thank fans for ‘not ignoring’ them

Vikas was also seen having a heartfelt discussion with Jasmin and he advised her to not stay all alone and sad. She began crying as she talked about how happy she was when Aly Goni was inside the house, adding that she missed Aly a lot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more