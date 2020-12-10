Bigg Boss 14 written update day 65: Arshi Khan fights with Vikas Gupta, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan lock horns

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Bos 14 was full of fights and arguments. While Arshi Khan kept irritating Vikas Gupta, resulting in an ugly fight in which Bigg Boss had to intervene, Eijaz Khan fought with Rubina Dilaik during a task. The episode began with Manu Punjabi allocating duties for household chores Eijaz took offence after Rubina suggested that he should take up extra work.

Arshi also fought with Rubina and declared that the kitchen counter needs to be free so that she can prepare breakfast on time. Soon, Arshi was poking Vikas and picked a fight with him in no time.

Arshi claimed he hit her first but he insisted he was only stopping her. Meanwhile, Manu was seen making fun of Vikas and Arshi’s fight even as Rubina, Jasmin Bhasin watched. During her fight, Arshi also said Vikas must not think of her “as Shilpa (Shinde)” and Vikas retorted, “Ye dekho, Shilpa fans chahiye to Shilpa ka naam legi. Woman card kyu play kar rahe ho ((Look at here, now she wants Shilpa’s fans for herself so she will take Shilpa’s name! Why are you playing the woman card)?”

The nomination task was then announced and the house was divided into team and they need to decorate their shops. Vikas and Rubina, Jasmin and Kashmera Shah were in one team while Arshi, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz and Rahul Mahajan were in the other team. Manu was appointed as the sanchalak. During the task, Eijaz was the one to start pointing out Jasmin’s age.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song by Rasoda hitmaker Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

When Arshi refused to stop her bickering, Vikas urged Bigg Boss to intervene. “Sir bahut gandgi macha rahi hai, ye limit cross kr chuki hai (Sir, she is crossing her limits and being too dirty).” Arshi and Vikas were called to the confession room and Bigg Boss told Arshi that touching someone who does not like should not be done… However, Viikas and Arshi continued arguing even in the confession room and soo after coming out of the room

Follow @htshowbiz for more