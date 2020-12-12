Bigg Boss 14 written update day 67: Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni enter to bring new twists

It was a roller coaster ride on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 with a few major fights and some interesting entries in the house. While Arshi Khan again fought with Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni made their entries on the show.

Episode began with Arshi cribbing about Vikas Gupta and Rubina Dilaik wondered why she was after him. Later, Kashmera Shah and Arshi were seen criticising Manu Punjabi, Rahul and Eijaz Khan. Rakhi, Nikki, Aly entered. Eijaz was the happiest to see Nikki and lifted her as soon as she came. Jasmin could not hold back her tears when Aly came.

They hugged and cried as they met. Jasmin asked him to promise that he would not leave the show before her and he said jokingly that he would not, unless she sends him back. Soon, Aly was seen telling Rubina and Abhinav Shukla that Kashmera is a spy and they should not trust her. He also told her to not fight with Jasmin Bhasin. Aly also told Jasmin she looked bad when she called Manu a friend.

Aly told Manu that he looked like Eijaz’s puppet while Rakhi said she felt bad for Vikas as he kept asking Arshi not to touch him. Nikki also revealed her brother is in hospital and both hip replacement.

During her fight, Arshi said she had blocked Vikas but his family issues still reached her. When Aly asked Rakhi about her wedding, she avoided the issue and walked away. Vikas then told Abhinav that Kavita Kaushik had claimed Abhinav used to drunk-text her, Abhinav said, “I need to file a complaint against them. This is such a dumb thing to say.”

He also talked to Rubina about it and she got angry. She wanted to cross-check it with Aly and they asked him. However, Aly said it was no big deal, adding that Vikas should not have talked about it right now. Later, Aly was seen saying that Vikas was trying to spoil the game of Rubina and Abhinav.

