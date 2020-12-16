Bigg Boss 14 written update day 71: Arshi fights with Manu, Aly and Nikki, Kashmera cries during a fight with Nikki

The entry of challengers on Bigg Boss 14 has brought new dynamics in play and Tuesday’s episode was mainly about Arshi Khan and her fights with one and all. As the housemates recovered from Vikas Gupta’s eviction as punishment, they also blamed Arshi for provoking Arshi to the extent.

The episode began with housemates discussing how Arshi made mastermind (Vikas) uneasy. Soon, Arshi was seen sleeping and Rakhi Sawant was asked to wake her up and after she tried thrice, it became a trigger point for Rakhi.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Ahbinav were seen joking about Jasmin Bhasin and her feelings. Rubina re-created the scene from a previous episode when Jasmin shared her feelings with Rubina and revealed how she missed Aly. Jasmin blushed and said, “Ye mujhe pyar ke chakkar me fasana chah rahi hai (She is trying to trap me in her love),” before she ran away from them.

Manu was seen telling Arshi that she was hell bent on breaking their friendship. Eijaz asked them to sit infront of each other and clarify any doubts but they only ended up fighting again. Manu claimed Arshi had insulted him “10 times since she came in this house”. Arshi replied, “Mai Vikas g ko 2.5 sal se janti hu. Sabne kaha dhakka nahi diya, lekin usne diya tha. Samne khada tha to Manu mujhe bola ki uske reaction ko le nahi paayi. Usise usko laga ki wo sab kuch kar sakta hai (I have known Vikas for 2.5 years and he really pushed me. Everyone claimed he did not but he did. Manu told me I could not digest his reaction and he said this right in front of Vikas. That is what encouraged him to think he could do anything).” Vikas had to be kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 after he pushed Arshi in the swimming pool during their argument. Manu ended the discussion saying they cannot change their views about each other and should only be relaxed and chill in the game.

Rahul was seen saying that he was shocked the way Arshi behaved. “Colors aur Bigg Boss ne galti ki isko platform de ke…Is tarah se out honge log? Mai bhai ko b bolunga (It was a mistake on part of Colors and Bigg Boss to give Arshi a platform. Is this how people will be eliminated from the show? I will say this to show host Salman Khan as well).” Soon, Nikki Tamboli was seen fighting with Arshi as she tried to steal his stuff.

Arshi was seen saying that Manu has a girlfriend and they will get married when Kashmera Shah said that it looked like Manu was after her but Nikki was least interested. Soon, Aly told Manu that Arshi said that Nikki and Manu are a thing. Manu urged everyone to not say such things about a girl. Soon, Kashmera and Nikki fought over it. Kashmera yelled, “Chup kar, kisase baat kar rahi hai? Tere ko show ki zarurat hai, mai abhi muh tod ke k triple contract k paise de ke jaungi. Tere paas paise nahi hain (Just shut up, do you know who you are talking to? You may not have the money and need the show desperately. But I can break your face and give triple the amount of my contract to quit the show.).”

Arshi was also seen fighting with Aly. Nikki and Kashmera fought once again, over each other’s age. Kashmera was seen crying in the kitchen and Aly hugged as he tried his best to console her.

The episode ended with Rahul Vaidya making his re-entry in the house. Everyone was excited to see him back in the house. Jasmin greeted him with, “Shaadi? (marriage)?” and he blushed as he replied, “Not now.” Aly then clearly asked if Disha had said yes and Rahul nodded as he gave a sweet smile to Aly.

