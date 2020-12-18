Bigg Boss 14 written update day 73: Nikki Tamboli fights with Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah

Thursday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode began with the announcement of a new round of the captaincy task, BB Duck. Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Manu Punjbi and Abhinav Shukla were to fight for the round and Rakhi Sawant was assigned the sanchalak for the round.

When Rubina Dilaik commented that there are five instead of four ducks in the BB Duck Park, hinting at Rakhi. Arshi Khan felt Rubina was making fun of her and began fighting with Rubina. “Body shaming karegi? Maar ke jaungi, batakh kaise bolega? (Will you body shame now? I will hit you, how dare you call me a duck?)?” Rakhi said the comment was for her but Arshi continued her fight. Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya also fought even before the task began. After a peaceful round of task, Aly was declared the next winner.

Arshi was seen declaring that Rakhi and Kashmera Shah were important for her and Eijaz came next in her priority. “Rahul Vaidya is no friend, neither have I spent time with him. But I notice a certain level of intelligence in him.”

Later, Manu and Nikki Tamboli discussed how their friendship is fodder for gossip around the house. Manu said he is being called Majnu (Romeo). Meanwhile, Kashmera called herself, Arshi and Rakhi ‘mohalle ki bua’ for discussing the new-found bond between Manu and Nikki.

Discussing Eijaz with Jasmin and Abhinav, Nikki said he irritates her. She even claimed she had been contemplating quitting Bigg Boss. Jasmin promptly asked her not to think about quitting. Jasmin cited her owjn example and said she was also irritated with him but found ways to work around it and fight for herself. Manu also told Nikki that he spends less time with Eijaz because he is spending more time with Arshi. “I warned him that this could affect our friendship but he continues to sit with them,” Manu said. Nikki and Arshi locked horns once again and Arshi called her “psycho”. Soon, Arshi and Manu fought when Arshi threatened to throw Nikki’s makeup if she did not complete her duties of cleaning the dishes.

Soon, Rakhi confronted Rahul Mahajan after Nikki told her that he had said, “12 saal ki dosti me 12 baar nahi milie (We did not even meet 12 times in this 12-year-long friendship).” Everyone tried to explain to Rahul that he hurt Rakhi’s feelings by saying such things but he simply shrugged and asked Nikki and Rakhi to fight their own battles. Eijaz and everyone else then got onto his case, insisting he cannot wash his hands because the two were fighting for him.

Manu said, “Rahul Mahajan does not have the guts to say anything to you so he said it to Nikki, in a corner. Little did he know Nikki would say this in front of everyone. She is wrong for repeating it here, in front of everyone but Rahul is also wrong for saying such a thing.” Rahul then responded, “I share an old bond with Rakhi. I want to make this clear – I do not have friends in this house. I only support myself.”

Towards the end, Arshi and Aly kissed each other on cheeks while making fun of each other in the kitchen area as Jasmin watched them, blushing. Jasmin was seen enjoying it all. However, once everyone left, she stared at him. Aly then complained to Rubina that Jasmin asked him to kiss Arshi and is now getting angry.

