Bigg Boss 14 written update day 74: Abhinav Shukla calls Arshi Khan a ‘prank on the house’

Friday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode was full of fights and disagreements as the contestants chose a captain for the week. The episode had Rahul Vaidya telling Manu Punjabi that his friendship with Eijaz Khan was affecting his performance. Eijaz took offence to this and asked Rahul to mind his own business.

Rahul and Eijaz were soon engaged in a heated argument. Rahul asked Eijaz to keep quiet but he replied that he won’t respect the singer anymore. They were even on the verge of coming to blows during the argument. Manu held Eijaz while Aly Goni held Rahul to ensure that they did not hit each other.

Aly became the new captain of the house and he later told Arshi Khan that Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera were wrong and they should have told Eijaz that he was wrong. Aly meant to suggest that Kashmera and Rakhi were playing safe and only criticizing Eijaz behind his back.

When Arshi asked Manu if he was acting according to Nikki Tamboli’s wishes, he said he was not. He also said, “Reality show me pyar thodi na hota hai. (You don’t fall in love in reality shows).”

Rakhi and Nikki were engaged in a war of words and both yelled at each other as Arshi backed Rakhi while Manu joined in to advocate for Nikki. Rakhi hurled a few abuses at Nikki and the entire house turned against her and Arshi. While Manu declared he would not eat anything prepared by Arshi or Rakhi, Abhinav Shukla said he did not want to hear the kind of vulgar discussions Arshi and Rakhi had. They are free to do their vulgar talk in a corner but not in front of everyone, he added.

Soon, Rubina Dilaik was seen getting angry when Arshi interrupted her as she was about to read a task letter from Bigg Boss. Arshi arrived late and her throat even as Rubina started to speak. Rubin then declared she would not read out the letter until Arshi apologized. Rubina insisted it was important that the reading is clear as it was about a sponsored task. Everyone agreed with Rubina but Arshi did not apologise and Rubina had to read out the letter.

It was about a couple dance competition with Nikki-Manu, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly and Rakhi-Rahul Mahajan pitted against each other. Rahul and Rakhi were declared the winners of the task as everyone agreed the were the most entertaining. Rubina and Rahul Vaidya – judges for the task – also mentioned that Jasmin and Aly had a brilliant chemistry but broke rules. They added that Manu and Nikki lacked chemistry - while Nikki was enthusiastic, Manu was shy.

Later, Abhinav asked Rubina to avoid Arshi and said, “People do pranks but Arshi is a prank on the house. The more you are irritated, the more she succeeds. Just ignore her.” However, Rubina refused to do so, saying she cannot tolerate wrong around her. Jasmin also tried to explain to Rubina that she gave undue importance to Arshi.

Nikki was seen commenting on Manu when she found her talking to Arshi. She walked up to Rahul Mahajan and told him that Manu needs to be on all sides. When Manu tried to talk to her, Nikki first pretended to be asleep and then snubbed him off. Manu then walked away from Nikki, saying he would not talk to her till the time he stays in the house.

