Bigg Boss 14 written update day 86: Vikas breaks down as he tells Arshi ‘My fault that I loved my brother, he snatched my mom away from me’

The house of Bigg Boss 14 was full of chaos, drama, emotions and much more on Wednesday’s episode. While Vikas revealed quite a few startling details of his personal life, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan had an unexpected encounter.

The episode began with Arshi Khan poking Vikas Gupta for irrational things even as he asked her to stay away. Arshi kept asking Vikas if he needed any help before sleeping, but he refused. However, late at night, Vikas was seen walking out of the bedroom and going to the garden area. He was soon seen telling Arshi, “Yaha aa k realise hua ki mai maa se bahut pyar karta hu. Mere chote bhai se sabse jada pyar kiya, waha pe galti hui. Meri maa chin li, mere papa 30 saal se mere saath nahi the. Sirf baad me aye the, jab ye sab hua, dekhne ki mai zinda hu ya nahi (After coming here, I realised that I love my mother too much. I loved my brother the most but that was my fault, he snatched my mother. My dad did not visit me for 30 years and came back only to see if I am alive).”

A concerned Arshi told him, “Mai tumhari family ke bare me kuch nahi janti. Jitni baar baad tumhari maa ne call kiya, yahi kaha ki Vikas Bigg Boss 11 me jaa ke badal gaya (I do not know much about your family but whenever your mom called me, she said ‘Vikas changed after participating on Bigg Boss season 11).” Vikas then revealed that his mother met him when he was kicked out of the house after pushing Arshi in the swimming pool during a fight. “She said she knew why I pushed you. She said ‘You did not want Arshi to say those things’. Noone knew you would stop at just saying that I do not take care of my mom.”

Arshi also revealed to Vikas that someone close to him was against him. “Mujhe tumhare ek kareebi ne kaha tha, ek ladka uthao aur spy camera rakh k fansa do (Someone close to you told me that I could use a young man and a spy camera and get you in trouble).” Vikas cried as he said, “They (family members) celebrated birthday and my mother came all the way from Dehradun. But they never invited me and worse was that even my mom did not visit me.”

Arshi then told him, “I do not understand. You say something, but your mother has something else to say when she calls.” Eijaz Khan also walked up to ask Vikas to calm down and added that he was ready to clarify any allegations on Vikas’s character that he may have caused.

Later, Rakhi was seen telling Rahul Vaidya, “My uncle would not allow me to stand in the balcony. Women in my family never even got their eyebrows done. There was no freedom.” When the singer asked if her mother agreed with the restrictions, Rakhi said the mom did not have much agency as they had no freedom to speak. Soon, Rakhi was summoned to the confession room where she was told that she was medically fit to stay in the house. However, she may step out of the house for an MRI to gauge whether her plastic surgery remained intact despite the nose injury. When informed that she will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days in that case, Rakhi said she did not want to step out.

Soon, Bigg Boss announced the new captaincy task in which Rahul Mahajan posed as Zamindar while Rakhi Sawant was the spirit of his dead wife, Julie. According to the narrative, Zamindar had killed Julie and married a greedy woman, Jasmin Bhasin. The housemates were the guests in Rahul Mahajan’s house and Rahul and Jasmin may charge them coins for using parts of the house.

On the other hand, housemates needed to ignore Rakhi and anyone acknowledging her presence would be sent out of the race for captain. In each round, whenever Bigg Boss would sound the siren, Rakhi could enter the house and take revenge on Rahul Mahajan and the housemates.

Later, Rakhi was tried to snatch and tear apart Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti. Vikas, Jasmin, Arshi and even Rahul Vaidya tried to intervene, but Rakhi managed to pull it off. Rahul Vaidya stepped in to say that the drama must end. Arshi then said she would support Jasmin as the captain because Ralhi’s behaviour was unacceptable.

