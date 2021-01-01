Bigg Boss 14 written update day 87: Jasmin asks Aly to propose to her and convince her parents, he says he is scared of rejection

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with the housemates venting out their anger against Rakhi Sawant because she had torn Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti in a task on the previous episode. Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni were the most vocal and they also declared that they would not allow the task to be carried forward.

Rakhi then decided to apologise to Rahul Mahajan but he was not too happy. After declaring that he would not continue with the task, he agreed to play. All the other housemates went up to Rahul Mahajan and gave their coins, saying that it would put an end to the task and make Rahul Mahajan the captain. However, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan and Sonali Phogat sided with Rakhi.

Bigg Boss then summoned both Rakhi and Rahul Mahajan to the confession room. They were asked to sort out their differences in the isolation of the confession room, away from the “influence” of other contestants, Bigg Boss said. Rahul said he would end his fight but not participate in any task with Rakhi. However, Rakhi started crying and said that she craved for his attention. “You befriend others but do not pay any attention to me.” Rahul calmed her down but said they cannot be friends as it would hurt his self-respect, adding that he would not fight with her and talk to her like other contestants.

Later, Bigg Boss scolded the housemates for cancelling yet another task. Soon, captaincy task was introduced wherein challengers would be given a chance to win captaincy. Arshi, Rakhi and Rahul Mahajan were to host parties and ensure maximum guests (other contestants). The person with maximum guests would win the task and become the captain for the week. After some dance, music and fun time, Rahul won the task and became the captain.

As Bigg Boss welcomed the new year, Jasmin Bhasin was seen asking Aly to convince her parents. “Tu bolega to maan jaenge (They will agree if you talk to them),” as they hugged and wished each other. Later, they were also seen discussing the issue. Jasmin said, “Propose to me,” and Aly replied, “That is never going to happen, you will propose.”

“Tu propose kar, nahi tu mummy papa ko convince kar, propose kar. Fir shaadi ki date fix kar (You propose to me, no first convince my parents and then fix the date for our wedding),” Jasmin told him. Rahul Vaidya, who was taking a walk nearby, intervened to ask what the issue was. When informed about the topic, he said, “I will do all of that. I will take the proposal of my brother and friend’s marriage to your parents and I will also convince them.” Jasmin then asked Aly to not be afraid of talking to his parents, adding that they will agree if he convinces them. Aly then responded, “I will be hurt if they refuse, by chance.”

