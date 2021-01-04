Bigg Boss 14 written update day 91: Rahul Mahajan evicted, Rubina-Abhinav-Aly-Jasmin nominated as punishment

Monday’s episode brought bad news for the Bigg Boss 14 housemates even as several guests entered the house to entertain them, marking the New Year’s arrival. While the contestants enjoyed several fun games with these guests, one of them announced the eviction for the week.

Stars from various shows of Colors channel - Surbhi Chandana and Sharad Malhotra (Naagin 5), Monalisa (Namak Issk Ka) and Amar Upadhyay¸ Aura Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra (Barrister Babu) - visited the house and played a few games with them. The Naagin actors held an award function, with a twist. Titled, ‘The Sharmnaak Awards’, they honoured contestants with ‘Nazdeekiyan Award’, ‘Aansu Ki Tanki Award’, and the likes. The awards were given in the shape of small commode toilets. Rakhi Sawant was honoured with the ‘lifetime achievement award’ and she got a large-size commode as the trophy.

After making Aly Goni, Rakhi, Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat dance to her tunes and flaunt their pole dancing skills, Monalisa announced that Rahul Mahajan has been voted out. After bidding farewell, he stepped out of the house and Arshi could be seen crying. Later, Arshi, Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan were seen discussing that the ones who spent time with Rahul Mahajan remained unaffected but they were missing him.

Soon, Abhinav Shukla was alone with Rubina in the garden area and he tried to explain that she must keep a check on how she speaks. Hinting at her fights with Rakhi, for which Salman Khan had scolded Rubina, Abhinav said she must not get involved in such things. “Nobody will dissect how much of your participation was there. All that matters was that you were right there and not disagreeing with them. So it looks like everyone is making fun of her (Rakhi). Frankly, the kind of things that were said against Rakhi, you don’t need to go that low. Constantly picking on someone will not help. I was asking you not to create drama about your sleep. Nobody gives a s** about your crying,” he said. Rubina said it was Arshi who instigated her, and asked him to stop for a while. “Give me a break right now,” she added. She also said Abhinav should understand how lack of sleep affects her.

When Rubina indicated that she did not want to listen to all that, Abhinav added, “I am just trying to make you understand how you look. Yaar, I got irritated with your comments.” Rubina kicked the cushion she was sitting on and walked away. Abhinav yelled at her saying, “You listen to others all the time, have some patience and listen to me for five minutes. This is for you. Do not get into Bigg Boss mode with me, just shut up and sit down.” Rubina returned after sometime and then the two reconciled with Abhinav giving a head a massage to Rubina.

After another round of fights for the space inside the luggage room, Bigg Boss summoned everyone to the living area. It was then announced that they have been flouting yet another rule of the house. Bigg Boss also explained the reason behind the two rules – always wear the mic, and never discuss nominations. Bigg Boss then said that the entire house was nominated last week because Aly and Nikki Tamboli had discussed nominations. “Aly, Jasmin, Rubina and Abhinav were seen discussing nominations for not just this week but several weeks ahead. Therefore, they are being nominated for evictions as punishment. Hope you will now take the rules seriously and not discuss nominations,” Bigg Boss announced.

