Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 15: Salman Khan says Shehzad, Abhinav or Jaan will be evicted

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was fun as was expected with host Salman Khan taking the contestants to task and also offering his quirky take on their behaviour as well as attitude inside the house.

Weekend Ka Vaar episode began with Rubina Dilaik refusing to be a part of the task where contestants were expected to decide who has more ‘garbage’ in her mind - Rubina or Nikki Tamboli.

Scolding her for the refusal, Salman asked Rubina if she studied after school. When she said she studied both science and literature in college, he asked as a student of science, could she have refused to study biology for instance?. “Haan, kiya tha na. Physics me fail ho gayi thi (Yes, that is what I did, I failed in physics),” she said and Salman retorted, “Looks like you are going to fail here as well.”

During the discussion, Rubina said she never watched Bigg Boss and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla said he watched only two episodes of the show. Salman then asked, “Do you sign a film or TV serial without reading the script and think you will just enter the project and do as you wish?” Salman then told Rubina that she lost three chances to win her luggage back but she was still provided with clothes and medicines as per her requirement. He then asked why was she blaming Bigg Boss: “Please understand you are not competing with Bigg Boss but with the contestants. You will also have to compete with your husband. All we see right now is that you have issues with Bigg Boss and the show’s rules.”

He added, “Mera khud ka 4 saal ka baccha hota to mera patience itna nahi hota jitna aapke saath hai (I would not have had this level of patience had I had a four-year-old kid).”

Salman then went ahead and explained the task in detail and interpreted it to her in a way that made her agree to go with the task.

When the task began, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan named Rubina as the ‘one with more garbage’. Abhinav, Shehzad Deol and Jasmin Bhasin were the only ones to name Nikki. Salman then asked if the votes would have been same had the Rubina incident not happened. Rubina claimed everyone simply followed what Salman said and then Salman declared, “Basically sabne ye bol diya jo Abhinav nahi bol paya (all these people told you what Abhinav could not),” and then her husband began laughing.

Taking Jaan Kumar Sanu to task, Salman next said, “I won’t say this wants to know or that wants to know. I want to know, what is your relationship with Nikki?” Jaan then said Nikki is his second friend after Nishant. Salman praised Nikki and told her that no one can ignore her. He also praised Jasmin for being very real.

Salman then took a break from all the scolding he had been doing and cracked a joke at the expense of Abhinav. “Is baar hum special episodes bana rahe hain, NASA ke request par. For life on other planets on NASA recommendations. Bahar ke duniya k logo me bahut hit ho raha hai. (Upon request from NASA, we are making special episodes for life on other planets. And they are really liking the show).”

After showing clippings of Abhinav talking some weird stuff at various points, Salman added, “Negotiations chal rahi hai ki kaun se planet humein denge, kaha landing allow karenge..chand ka kitna hissa humara hoga. Outer space Abhinav ke fans se bhara hua and unhone request kiya ek ko dharti pe aane do.” In the clippings, Abhinav was seen explaining origin of words and six meanings for each of those.

After conducting a task where contestants had to list problems they had with each other, Salman announced the names of contestants with least number of votes for the week’s eviction. He said that Shehzad, Abhinav and Jaan were in the bottom three and told the contestants that freshers would take the final decision to kick one out of the house on Monday’e episode.

