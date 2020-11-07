Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 33: Kavita Kaushik is back in the house, Aly says he lost all respect for her

Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode was mainly about dance performances and one major twist to the game. Wild card entry Kavita Kaushik, who was voted out in a week, has re-entered the house. The episode began with host Salman Khan addressing audiences from his chalet and the audiences’ questions were about his first girlfriend as well as kids. “Mere aaj bhi utne hi bacche honge jitney 30 me shaadi karke hote (I will have as many kids as I’d have had if I had married at 30),” he said.

Thanking fans for the love, Salman showed a task that was conducted inside the house, wherein, contestants rang bells for a co-contestant to wake them up. After asking Nikki Tamboli to flirt with Aly Goni, he later welcomed Remo D’Souza and his team in side the house to promote their new label and song, Log Kya Kahenge. Having fun on sets, everyone performed to popular Street Dancer 3D song Garmi. The journey of contestants was then shown through dance performances.

While Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia had their love-hate game going strong, Nikki and Jaan Kumar Sanu grew closer day by day. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, too, have been each other’s lifelines inside the house from day one. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the strongest together and Rahul Vaidya has been performing well individually. These equations were showcased in the dance performances.

Salman then welcomed Kavita back and asked her to convince the special panel that she should be sent inside the house. Kamya Punjabi, Surbhi Chandana, Vindu Dara Singh and Aarti Singh posed various questions to Kavita on her behaviour and equations inside the house. Throughout the session, Kavita mainly blamed the pressure of her captaincy and additional responsibility of being Eijaz’s friend when she did not know him as a person. Finally, she was sent inside the house.

Kavita was then seen entering the house and it was quite a cold welcome. Except Rubina, an element of surprise was not seen on anyone’s face. However, after welcoming her calmly, Eijaz went up to Aly and said he did not know what would happen now (that she is back). Aly also told Eijaz that he had lost all respect for Kavita after her fight with Eijaz.

