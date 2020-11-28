Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 54: Salman Khan announces Rubina Dilaik is the first confirmed finalist

Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan brought a major twist to the ongoing season of the reality show and also exposed a few bonds among the contestants. While Salman announced Rubina Dilaik as the first confirmed finalist for the current season, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli emerged as the villains with maximum allegations against them.

Kick-starting a task for villains of the house, Salman announced that Nikki, Rubina and Jasmin were the villains and asked them to face allegations and explain themselves. Rubina was the first one to grace the seat and Kavita Kaushik said Rubina “is a controlling, dominating woman who stands with the wrong side.” During the grilling session, Rubina called Rahul Vaidya “Manthara” (a shrewd and villainous character from the epic Mahabharata).

Jasmin began crying as she responded to Salman’s query about her new equation with former friend Rubina. Rubina told Jasmin, “You should not overreact. Do not say what is not expected from you,” a hurt Jasmin told the same thing to Rubina. Rubina then told her, “Mat bol, bewakoof lag rahi hai (Do not speak at all, you are looking like a fool right now).” Jasmin retorted, “Aap kyu bata rahe ho, mummy thodi lagte ho (Why are you telling me? Are you my mother?)?”

Rubina then called Jasmin “immature” and Jasmin responded that it was fine for a person to be immature and people get mature with age and time. Salman agreed with her and told Rubina she must not impose her own personality on Jasmin. He also told Jasmin that she could do with some maturity.

Salman then announced that the finale week will be held next week instead of January first week. He also announced Rubina as the first confirmed finalist who will be allowed in the house for the finale week, among four finalists. He then asked the housemates to decide and name three contestants who could make it to the finale week. Abhinav Shukla was the first one to say that Jasmin deserves to be the finalist and most people agreed. However, they could not reach upon a consensus for three names.

Salman then watched the housemates roast each other as part of a task. Salman then told audiences that the finale week will not bring the show to an end, adding that Bigg Boss 14 will continue to entertain, with new twists.

