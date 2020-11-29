Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 55: Pavitra Punia evicted, Salman Khan says more contestants to be evicted tomorrow

The Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode began on a musical note with the contestants putting up performances to a mashup of various songs. Host Salman Khan finally broke the big news by declaring that the show will have its finale next week but the season will not end, instead it will continue with new twists and turns.

Salman then invited a panel of Bigg Boss experts: Kavita’s husband Ronit Biswas, Rubina’s onscreen mother-in-law Kamya Panjabi, Eijaz’s friend Sandeep Sikand and Devoleena Bhattacharya. Ronit said he and Kavita only know Eijaz a bit while Sikand said Eijaz had specifically asked Kavita to support him from outside before entering the house. Even Salman gave his opinion about Eijaz and said that he is aloof and has very few friends. The panellists went on to grill the contestants about various controversies and fights in the house.

Kamya said Rubina haven’t shown her potential and has always been torn between her own game and her concern for her husband Abhinav Shukla. Devoleena said Aly Goni spoiled Jasmin Bhasin’s game after his arrival. Sandeep told Eijaz not to fall in love. Kamya said Pavitra’s game has only been about Eijaz and there is nothing more to her.

A new task was introduced for the contestants which allowed them to share their hatred for each other. Jasmin and Rubina were pitted against each other and the contestants were told to fill their hearts with filth. Rubina’s heart was found to be occupied with more filth.

Salman finally introduced the former Bigg Boss contestants who would be entering the house to challenge the four finalists. Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Singh and Manu Punjabi promise to bring

Finally, guests of the day Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar arrived on the show. On being enquired about her recent wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, Neha said, “I made a song for the first time and I didn’t know that I will write my own future. I didn’t know my co-star would be my husband. I fell in love during the making of the song. He is such a good person that anyone would fall in love with him.”

Neha and Tony eventually entered the house as Neha was looking for a sister-in-law for herself and a wife for Tony. They chose three prospects: Pavitra, Jasmin and Nikki. Jasmin was judged for entertainment and she put up a sensuous performance. Nikki was judged for romance and she made a call to Tony. She flirted with him and promised to meet him once she leaves the house. Jasmin was judged for understanding Tony without him saying anything. She made the right guess and won the task. They even had a virtual exchange of garlands.

Setting the countdown for the evictions of the week, Bigg Boss finally introduced a task during which the contestants were to a kick a ball with the picture of a contestant they want to evict out of the house. However, Bigg Boss announced the contestants will be evicted on the basis of minimum audience votes and Pavitra Punia was asked to leave the house.

