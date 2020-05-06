Bigg Boss 2 participant Sambhavna Seth hospitalised, Kashmera Shah and Kamya Panjabi get worried

Sambhavna Seth of Bigg Boss 2 fame has been hospitalised for the second time within two days. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a note on her Instagram account, informing her fans about her hospitalisation.

The note read, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again.” Adding that in such a case, she will not be able to share a vlog on her YouTube channel, it stated, “So there will be no vlog today. Regards, Avinash Dwivedi.”

The post left her industry fans worried. Kashmera Shah of Bigg Boss 1 fame reacted, “Call me back soon Avinash. We are worried.” Actor Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Get well soon darling! Avinash, hope nothing serious.” Actor Sonali Raut also commented, “Oho...get well soon darling...god bless.” Actor Gunjan Pant wrote, “What happened?is she alright?pls inform.im really worried now.pls tk cr n get well soon @sambhavnasethofficial ji.”

Also read: Karan Johar ready for father roles: Ekta Kapoor offers him daily soap, Farah Khan says he’ll be ‘more high maintenance than heroine’

Sambhavna and Avinash stay in Mumbai with their pet dog. The two had tied the knot in July, 2016. The actor often shares candid pictures from their outings and fun time at home. She usually refers him as his best friends in most of her posts.

Sambhavna has participated in several reality shows including Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Razia Sultan and Laal Ishq. She has also performed several special dance numbers in Bollywood and Bhojpuri films. She was seen grooving alongside Upen Patel in a song titled Aashiqui Mein Teri in the film 2006 film 36 China Town.

Follow @htshowbiz for more