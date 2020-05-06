Sections
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 2 participant Sambhavna Seth hospitalised, Kashmera Shah and Kamya Panjabi get worried

Bigg Boss 2 participant Sambhavna Seth hospitalised, Kashmera Shah and Kamya Panjabi get worried

Avinash Dwivedi, husband of actor-dancer Sambhavna Seth of Bigg Boss 2 fame, has shared a note about her hospitalisation.

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:26 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sambhavna Seth with her husband and dog.

Sambhavna Seth of Bigg Boss 2 fame has been hospitalised for the second time within two days. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a note on her Instagram account, informing her fans about her hospitalisation.

The note read, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again.” Adding that in such a case, she will not be able to share a vlog on her YouTube channel, it stated, “So there will be no vlog today. Regards, Avinash Dwivedi.”

The post left her industry fans worried. Kashmera Shah of Bigg Boss 1 fame reacted, “Call me back soon Avinash. We are worried.” Actor Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Get well soon darling! Avinash, hope nothing serious.” Actor Sonali Raut also commented, “Oho...get well soon darling...god bless.” Actor Gunjan Pant wrote, “What happened?is she alright?pls inform.im really worried now.pls tk cr n get well soon @sambhavnasethofficial ji.”

 



Also read: Karan Johar ready for father roles: Ekta Kapoor offers him daily soap, Farah Khan says he’ll be ‘more high maintenance than heroine’

Sambhavna and Avinash stay in Mumbai with their pet dog. The two had tied the knot in July, 2016. The actor often shares candid pictures from their outings and fun time at home. She usually refers him as his best friends in most of her posts.

Sambhavna has participated in several reality shows including Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Razia Sultan and Laal Ishq. She has also performed several special dance numbers in Bollywood and Bhojpuri films. She was seen grooving alongside Upen Patel in a song titled Aashiqui Mein Teri in the film 2006 film 36 China Town.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
May 06, 2020 09:41 IST
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
May 06, 2020 09:00 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

‘Red Dot’ experiment shows how culture impacts communication
May 06, 2020 10:25 IST
Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn
May 06, 2020 10:25 IST
Ministry of Finance allows people to file their GSTR-3B via EVC
May 06, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31
May 06, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.