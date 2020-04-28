Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik gets married on his terrace, donates entire wedding fund to PM-Cares

Reality television star Ashutosh Kaushik married Aligarh-based Arpita in a low-key ceremony on Sunday, amid the lockdown. The wedding took place on the terrace of his home in Noida Sector 100 and was attended by just four people - the groom’s mother and sister, and the bride’s mother and brother.

Ashutosh, who is the winner of Roadies season 5 and Bigg Boss season 2, has donated the money saved up for the wedding to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. However, he has not disclosed the amount donated by him.

In videos shared by Ashutosh on his Facebook page, he and Arpita are seen taking the pheras on his terrace, as a priest wearing a mask and gloves solemnised the wedding.

“Shaadi ek bohot personal matter hai... Toh isme kyun bheed, gaana-bajaana, dhol-nagade? Aapke personal matter ke liye kyun itna waste aur kharcha karna? Mera yeh maanna hai ki usse gharwalon ke beech mein hi kariye (Marriage is a very personal matter. So why have a crowd, music and dance? I feel a wedding should take place in the presence of family members only),” he told TellyTalk in an interview.

Ashutosh confirmed his contribution to the PM-Cares fund and shared that he also donates his earnings from his YouTube channel to charity. “Maine PM fund mein woh donate kiye aur doosra yeh hai ki main jo YouTube channel chalata hoon Ashutosh Kaushik ke naam se, usse jo earnings aati hai, usse bhi main charity karta hoon (I donated the amount to the PM-Cares fund. Secondly, whatever I earn from the YouTube channel run by me, also goes to charity),” he told the website.

Post Bigg Boss season 2, Ashutosh has acted in Bollywood films such as Kismat Love Paisa Dilli, Shortcut Romeo and Zila Ghaziabad.

