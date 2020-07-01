Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta posts first ‘pride post’, takes gender swap challenge

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta on Wednesday posted his first ‘pride post’, replying to those who bullied him when he was growing up. He also took the gender swap challenge.

Sharing a detailed video, in which he spoke about how women are anything but weak, he wrote in Hindi and English about his experiences as a child: “Jab main chota tha tab se hi baaki seniors ya meri class ke bachche mujhe chidiya kehke thhe aur phir jab main summer vacation mein apne ghar aata aur shaam ko colony ke ladke yahan tak ki senior ladkiyan bhi iski dekho kaise ladkiyon ki tarah baatein karta hai, yeh Vikas toh hai hi ladki. Iske haath kaise chal rahe hai. Yeh toh dikhta bhi ladkiyon ki tarah, iske lips dekh. Yeh ladaai bhi nahin karta. Darpok hai ladkiyon ki tarah (As a child, boys and senior girls would mock me for behaving like a girl. My gestures, hand movements and physical features would be commented upon. They would joke that I was cowardly like a girl and could never put up a fight.).”

Vikas mentioned how he began to think that women were weak until he met producer Ekta Kapoor. He went on to say that being a woman was a compliment. “Let’s talk, eat out and they would laugh on my face and walk away saying ‘ek dum janaani hai’ (he is a woman). I really started feeling disgusted and really started believing being called a girl is the worst insult and abuse ever. Girls are weak and bechari (helpless) and they need to be taken care of and protected till I entered #Balajitelefilms 5th floor. And met the opposite of abla bechari etc etc . I met #ektakapoor & rest is myy life ahead. Here I learnt what is power of a woman so trollers and my exes under fake ids thankyou for calling me a Janaani and for the stupid’s incase you don’t know your janani (mother) is also a janaani (woman) when you call any of us a girl it’s a compliment it’s not an insult idiot.”

Vikas also called out those who dubbed him weak, saying how in Bigg Boss he had proved the naysayers wrong. Incidentally, in Bigg Boss 11, Vikas had emerged the second runner-up. “And one little thing. People somehow have this preconceived notion about someone like me to be physically weak just cause we are soft spoken and are more interested in stories than gym. Woh galatafahami #Bigboss11 ke akhare me ek baar nahi do do bar abs ki dukaano ke saath saath baaki India ko bata aur dikha chuka hoon.”

He also admonished people who underestimated boys who were slightly feminine. “Don’t ever underestimate a boy just cause he is a little feminine and please not all effeminate guys are gay or bisexual #vikasgupta with #lostsouls is #OutandAbout to change his world to good and wants to #BeKind #pridemonth ends #newjourney starts P.S. I don’t get effected by trollers and comments anymore but as it effects my work and my loved ones. You will meet the new me.”

He ended his long post by saying that had taken the gender swap challenge and nominated his friends Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey to do the same. “For the #WomanisPower challenge I am challenging @kkundrra @arjunbijlani @ravidubey2312 to put a #Genderswap post. Please do let others know being a woman is not being weak and please pass the challenge.”

