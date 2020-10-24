Bigg Boss: Step inside Salman Khan’s luxurious chalet, complete with gym, bedroom and courtyard. See stunning new pics

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss salary might become a major talking point every year, but so does his fancy ‘chalet’ on set. Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14. He first became attached to the reality show back in 2010.

Designed by Omung Kumar, Salman’s chalet is inspired by elements from the wilderness. Using a light exotic Mexican touch in the design, Omung has elevated Salman’s space and has incorporated several elements that the host can use.

The chalet this time also features a fully equipped gym that Salman can use to workout before his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The bedrooms are basked in a warm, outdoorsy glow. In the living room, the main wall is covered in letters that spell Salman’s name and the several movies that he has been a part of. A comfy sofa sits majestically in the living room where Salman can entertain his guests and watch the proceedings unfold on the big-screen television.

The gym inside Salman Khan’s chalet.

The bedroom, inside Salman Khan’s chalet.

Salman Khan’s chalet is designed by Omung Kumar.

Previously, designer Ashley Rebello shared a video from inside the chalet. The video opened with a glimpse of a huge portrait of Salman as Chulbul Pandey from his hit franchise Dabangg. The video also included glimpses of a courtyard area, and the bedroom, which was adorned with another large portrait of the actor.

This year, Salman said that he has taken a paycut to ensure that the show doesn’t suffer because of the coronavirus-induced economic slump. “I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

