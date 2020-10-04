Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan to return as host, Sanam Shetty and Ramya Pandian among expected contestants. Know all about the show

The fourth edition of Tamil version of reality show Bigg Boss, which will be hosted by Kamal Haasan, is all set to premiere on Sunday. Here’s everything we know about the show so far and its probable contestants.

Haasan returns for the fourth time as the host of the show. In a recent teaser, he spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of millions of people. However, he said that life should move on and people can’t stay locked inside their houses forever. By following the safety guidelines administered by WHO, Haasan said it’s time to get back to work.

As per reliable sources, Haasan will be seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look on the show. He made an appearance in the look in the latest teaser of the show.

Expected Contestants

As per a Times of India report, the probable contestants of the show are Shivani Narayanan, Ramya Pandian, Rekha Harris, Archana Chandhoke, Gabriella Charlton, Sanam Shetty, Rio Raj, Aajeedh Khalique, Velmurugan, Anu Mohan, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, model Somasekhar and Aranthangi Nisha. The report further added that the contestants are already under quarantine.

Sanam Shetty and Ramya Pandian.

Archana Chandokhe.

Shivani is a popular television actor. Ramya Pandian and Rekha Harris are popular actors in Tamil cinema. Rekha had worked with Kamal Haasan in Punnagai Mannan, which was directed by K. Balachander. Archana Chandokhe is a TV show host and a dubbing artist. Gabrielle Charlton and Sanam Shetty are actors who have predominantly worked in Tamil films. Rio Raj is a VJ turned actor. Anu Mohan is popular Tamil comedian while Aari Arjuna is a character artist in Tamil filmdom.

In 2017, Haasan made his television debut with the first season of Bigg Boss. Despite facing stiff opposition from some fringe who were against the culture the show was endorsing, the show went on to earn a cult following. After some fringe groups protested against the show, Haasan said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is “as necessary as Cricket in India”.

“I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late,” he had said.

