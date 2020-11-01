Bigg Boss Tamil fame Shariq Hassan to headline upcoming web series Kaalam Neram Kadhal

Shariq Hassan, who rose to fame after participating in the last edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, is all set to star in upcoming Tamil web series Kaalam Neram Kadhal, its director Mohan Dhandayudhapani has revealed. The series also stars Sreenidhi Sudharshan as the female lead.

Produced by Malhar of Luxe Entertainment, Kaalam Neram Kadhal will have five episodes, each of 12-15 minutes. It has music by Deekay and cinematography by Thomas Edison.

Shariq, son of actors Uma and Riya Khan, made his acting debut in 2016 via Tamil film Pencil, in which he played the antagonist. Last year, he entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants. He was one of the key inmates of the show.

In a statement, Mohan opened up about the project and said that the show is centered on two friends and how their relationship develops over the course of a lockdown. “Kaalam Neram Kadhal is a cute story revolving around two friends – Ron and Sherin. They have been the strongest pillars for each other, a haven of solace during times of distress and hub of celebration during joyful occasions. Situations urge Ron and Sherin to stay at the latter’s house. What was initially supposed to be a short term stay stretches out due to an uncalled-for situation of lockdown. This situation intensifies their relationship as they plunge deep into their feelings and for a better understanding of each other. Will Ron and Sherin express their love for each other or stick to the friend zone, bottling up their feelings?”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares memory of fighting a tiger on Khoon Pasina’s shoot: ‘You have no idea how strong it is’

Furthermore, he said, “We have made the series with five episodes, with 12-15 minutes running length each. We thoroughly enjoyed working as a team and felt the positive vibes throughout the shoot. I am sure; audiences will love this film and will have something to reflect on their love stories as well. I thank producer Malhar for banking his confidence and trust on this script and producing it.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter