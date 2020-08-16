Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna dons 3 avatars in new promo, promises entertainment like never before

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is all set to host Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for the second consecutive time, has teased fans with a new promo of the show. The video promises entertainment like never before.

The teaser features Nagarjuna in triple roles, playing son, father and grandfather. Going by the video and some rumours, this year’s participants of the show will be across different age groups. Reports have emerged that some senior people will also be part of the show.

The team is yet to officially reveal the list of participants for this season.

In May, a Cinema Express report confirmed that the show will go on the floors from August. “Bigg Boss Telugu will kick-start the proceedings by the end of July or the first week of August. There is a delay in production due to the suspension of shootings, but the show is not cancelled. We wanted to commence the shoot in June after shortlisting the contestants in May, but now, we have rescheduled it to June/July,” a source from the production was quoted in the report.

Earlier this month, Nagarjuna teased fans with two pictures from the sets of the show. He wrote: “Back on the floor with lights, camera, action. What a wow. Wow,” Nagarjuna tweeted. He also shared a couple of pictures from the sets. In the pictures, Nagarjuna is seen wearing a suit and donning the greasepaint for the shoot.

On the film front, Nagarjuna has two projects in his kitty. In his upcoming film Wild Dog, he will be seen playing an NIA officer. It will be directed by Abishor Solomon, and will see Nagarjuna play a cop with no mercy and rules.

Nagarjuna also has a yet-untitled Telugu action-thriller with director Praveen Sattaru in the offing. The project was just announced a few days ago

