Bigg Boss Telugu 4 records highest TRPs among all seasons

The fourth edition of Telugu Bigg Boss, which is being hosted by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and premiered earlier this month, has recorded the highest TRP rating of 18.5 which is the highest for the show among all the seasons.

As per a report by The News Minute, the latest edition of the show has created a record with viewership. It has managed to beat the numbers of the last season.

As per the report, the show hit 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. The premiere episode hosted by Nagarjuna was viewed by 40% of Hyderabad’s population. The viewership of the premiere increased by 20% as compared to the previous season.

The season 1 that was hosted by Jr NTR had received a highest TRP rating of 14.13 while the second season which was hosted by actor Nani received 15.05 TRP. The grand finale of season 3 recorded the highest TRP rating with 18.29 which was also hosted by Nagarjuna.

Fourth season of the show premiered on September 7. After weeks of speculations, the final 16 contestants who entered the house were Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Reddy, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Mehaboob Shaikh, Devi Nagavalli, Alekhya Harika, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Parineeti Chopra rejected Hasee Toh Phasee with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘She didn’t want to work with a TV actor’

On the career front, Nagarjuna has two projects in his kitty. In his upcoming film Wild Dog, he will be seen playing an NIA officer. Wild Dog, which will be directed by Abishor Solomon, will see Nagarjuna play a cop with no mercy and rules.

Nagarjuna also has a yet-untitled Telugu action-thriller with director Praveen Sattaru in the offing. The project was just announced a few weeks ago.

Follow @htshowbiz for more