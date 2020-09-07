Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss Telugu 4 with Nagarjuna as host launched, 16 contestants enter the show

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 with Nagarjuna as host launched, 16 contestants enter the show

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 was launched on Sunday with Nagarjuna as its host for the second time. Of the 16 contestants, there is a lot of excitement about 57-year-old Youtuber named Gangavva. She is the oldest of all contestants.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:34 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Sunday. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna returns as the host of the show for the second time in a row. The first and second seasons of the show were hosted by actors Jr NTR and Nani respectively.

After weeks of speculations, the final 16 contestants to enter the show are Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Reddy, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Mehaboob Shaikh, Devi Nagavalli, Alekhya Harika, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva.

Monal Gajjar

 

Actor Monal Gajjar made her acting debut with 2012 Telugu film Sudigadu. Having predominantly worked in Telugu films, she has also worked in Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi industries. She was last seen on screen in Hindi film Kaagaz.



All the prominent contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Surya Kiran

 Filmmaker Surya Kiran is best known for directing Telugu films Dhana 51 with Sumanth and Raju Bhai starring Manchu Manoj.

Lasya Manjunath

Lasya is a popular face on television. She has anchored several shows and is well-known among Telugu households.

Abijeet Duddala

 Abijeet made his acting debut with Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu campus drama Life is Beautiful. On the entering the show, he’s said he can’t believe he’s on the show Bigg Boss.

Sujatha

 A news anchor, Sujatha gained immense popularity by reading news in Telangana accent. She was known for her satirical take on several serious topics while reading news.

Mehaboob Shaikh

 Mehaboob is one of the few social media sensations to enter the house this year.

Devi Nagavalli

A popular news reader, Devi will bring her real-world experiences as a reporter turned news reader into the house.

Alekhya Harika

 A popular Youtuber, Alekhya is the second big social media sensation to enter the house.

Amma Rajasekhar

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Amma Rajasekhar entered the house with some tips from his choreographer friend and last season’s key contestant Baba Bhaskar.

Karate Kalyani

Known for her karate skills, Kalyan gained some popularity after playing minor comic roles in several Telugu films.

Noel Sean

Known for his minor roles in films such as Eega, Magadheera and Premam; Noel is also a well established rapper and composer.

Divi Vadthya

Known for playing a brief role in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, Divi entered the house and charmed everyone with her pleasing personality.

Akhil Sarthak

Akhil is a popular television actor. He’s popular for starring in the show Kalyani. A fitness freak, Akhil is said to never miss a day at the gym. Last year, he was the second runner up as the most desirable men on TV.

Gangavva

 

57-year-old Gangavva, a Youtuber, has to be the most exciting contestant of this year on the show. She’s the oldest member on the show.

Also read: Dalip Tahil: Before Kangana Ranaut passes personal judgement on her colleagues, she should also get a drug test done

Two other contestants are actor Syed Sohel Ryan and TV anchor Ariyana Glory. Both of them are yet to enter the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 10:36 IST
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Sep 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Sep 07, 2020 11:28 IST

latest news

Dehradun doctor who went on the run 26 years ago nabbed in Haryana
Sep 07, 2020 11:47 IST
Bihar junior doctors seek denotification of medical colleges as Covid hospitals
Sep 07, 2020 11:42 IST
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Man shuns USD 100,000 job in USA to to start farming in India
Sep 07, 2020 11:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.