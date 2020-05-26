Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 featuring Nagarjuna to roll from August: report

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which will be hosted by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni for the second time in a row, is all set to be launched in August, as per a report by Cinema Express. The update has come after rumours that the show has been cancelled for its fourth season.

“Bigg Boss Telugu will kickstart the proceedings by the end of July or the first week of August. There is a delay in production due to the suspension of shootings, but the show is not cancelled. We wanted to commence the shoot in June after shortlisting the contestants in May, but now, we have rescheduled it to June/July,” a source from the production was quoted in the report.

The third season of the show was launched last July. It featured 15 contestants and singer Rahul Sipligunj went on to win the title and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be next seen on the screen in Telugu actioner Wild Dog, in which he will be seen playing an NIA officer. Being directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, the film will see the actor play a cop with no rules. Nagarjuna was recently seen playing an IPS officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer, which tanked at the box office.

This project is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

The 60-year-old star has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of his last release, Manmadhudu 2, which was heavily panned by critics and audiences alike.

Nagarjuna also has a project in Tamil. He had last year signed Dhanush’s second directorial project. He was roped in to play a very pivotal role. However, rumours have emerged that the project has been shelved and Nagarjuna used the dates he had set aside for shooting Manmadhudu 2.

