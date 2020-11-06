Bigg Boss: When Tanishaa Mukerji snubbed Sunny Leone’s handshake, said ‘namaste’ instead

Actor Sunny Leone got her big Bollywood break after appearing in Bigg Boss season 5, and returned in Bigg Boss 7, this time as a guest and a bonafide film star. But do you remember the controversy that followed?

When Sunny entered the Bigg Boss house to promote her film Jackpot, she greeted all the contestants by shaking their hands, including Kushal Tandon and Armaan Kohli, but when she approached Tanishaa Mukerji, all she got was a namaste in return.

The gesture was caught by Bigg Boss fans, who took to Twitter to discuss it. “One thing i notice Tanisha didn’t handshake with Sunny Leone,” one person wrote in a December 2013 tweet. “Tanisha did not shook hands with Sunny Leone! Why?” asked another. “Tanisha refused to shake sunny leone’s hand. The fact is sunny showed a lot more dignity in her season than tanisha did,” a third person noted.

Tanishaa finished the season as the runner-up to winner Gauahar Khan. About her stint on the show, she had told IANS in 2014, “If you have seen me in the show, I guess you know that I don’t give justifications and clarifications. So I am responsible for whatever happened on the show, but I am not going to give any clarifications about it.” She added, “People had a preconceived notion about me and I wanted to show them who I really am, and that’s why I chose to come on the show. But I never used the camera or did something solely for it.”

Sunny, meanwhile, appeared in several films after the show, and has made a name for herself as a special dance performer as well. She returned to India after several months in the US on Thursday. Sharing a picture from inside aircraft, she wrote: “After 6 months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!”

Bigg Boss is currently airing its 14th season, with Salman Khan back as host.

