Black Mirror creator says new season is not happening soon, doesn’t think audience can ‘stomach it at the moment’

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker says bringing another season of his dystopian anthology series during the coronavirus pandemic would not be a good move. The writer said he is unsure if the audience could “stomach” another chapter of the Netflix cult sci-fi show, exploring the negative impact new technology on the modern world, in such depressing times.

Asked about another season, Brooker told Radio Times, “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.” The fifth season of Black Mirror released last June and consisted of just three episodes starring Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus among others.

The last instalment followed the release of Bandersnatch - an interactive Black Mirror stand-alone film, where viewers are asked at various points to make a choice which affects the storyline. It starred Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter.

Brooker further said he is keen to revisit his “comic skill set”, so he has been writing scripts aimed at “making myself laugh”. The British writer is returning to the BBC with a special coronavirus-centric episode in his famous Screenwipe series. It will premiere on May 14 on BBC Two.

