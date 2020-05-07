Sections
Home / TV / Black Mirror creator says new season is not happening soon, doesn’t think audience can ‘stomach it at the moment’

Black Mirror creator says new season is not happening soon, doesn’t think audience can ‘stomach it at the moment’

Charlie Brooker says the world may not need another version of dystopia with a new season of Black Mirror, considering the pandemic it is already dealing with.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, London, Press Trust of India London

Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a still from Black Mirror.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker says bringing another season of his dystopian anthology series during the coronavirus pandemic would not be a good move. The writer said he is unsure if the audience could “stomach” another chapter of the Netflix cult sci-fi show, exploring the negative impact new technology on the modern world, in such depressing times.

Asked about another season, Brooker told Radio Times, “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.” The fifth season of Black Mirror released last June and consisted of just three episodes starring Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus among others.

The last instalment followed the release of Bandersnatch - an interactive Black Mirror stand-alone film, where viewers are asked at various points to make a choice which affects the storyline. It starred Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter.

Also read: Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’



Brooker further said he is keen to revisit his “comic skill set”, so he has been writing scripts aimed at “making myself laugh”. The British writer is returning to the BBC with a special coronavirus-centric episode in his famous Screenwipe series. It will premiere on May 14 on BBC Two.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

UK economy faces deepest recession as PM Boris Johnson mulls ease in curbs
May 07, 2020 17:08 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 17:01 IST
Hollywood review: New Netflix series is a ludicrous version of La La Land
May 07, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.