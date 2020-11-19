Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bobby Deol overwhelmed with love for Aashram: ‘Never thought such a negative role will get me such positive response’

Bobby Deol overwhelmed with love for Aashram: ‘Never thought such a negative role will get me such positive response’

Bobby Deol, who played a self-styled godman with shades of grey in the MX Player series Aashram, thanked the audience for giving the show and his character so much love.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala in Aashram.

Bobby Deol, who played the anti-hero protagonist Baba Nirala in the MX Player series Aashram, is overwhelmed with the response to the show. He took to Twitter to thank fans and the audience for giving his character so much love.

“#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored ... never thought that such a negative role will get me such positive response .. i thank you all for the love and appreciation. Japnaam. #Gratitude,” he wrote.

 

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram was followed by a second season titled Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side. The show also starred Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar and Anupria Goenka. According to the director, it garnered over 400 million views.



Aashram was not well-received by critics. The Hindustan Times review of the second season read, “Prakash Jha thinks you’re stupid. The sheer contempt that his debut web series, Aashram, has for its viewers can only be rivalled by the condescension with which its anti-hero protagonist Baba Nirala treats his ‘bhakts’. It’s fitting that a show about an abusive, arrogant and obnoxious man be just as patronising to the people that watch it.”

Also read: When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

Bobby, who completed 25 years in films this year, talked about the evolution of the industry in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. “With time, it has become so much faster, there’s so much competition, so much social media influence,” he said.

“The pace was slower. Stardom had a different flavour to it. In those days, if you got a glimpse of an actor, that was the most amazing moment of your day and life. That was the excitement of being a star. Now, being a star is that you’ve to speak about yourself all the time, you have to make yourself seen. The new generation has evolved. You have to move with the times,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Nov 19, 2020 13:41 IST
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Nov 19, 2020 13:27 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST
Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, calls it anti-development
Nov 19, 2020 12:07 IST

latest news

‘Major terror strike’ foiled, security forces gun down 4 JeM terrorists in Jammu’s Nagrota
Nov 19, 2020 13:53 IST
Diabetes, hypertension may increase risk of Covid-19 brain complications
Nov 19, 2020 13:50 IST
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Nov 19, 2020 13:49 IST
UPSESSB cancels advertisement to recruit 15,508 teachers
Nov 19, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.