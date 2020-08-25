Sections
Bobby Deol says makers of Prakash Jha’s Aashram have taken precautions against not hurting anybody’s sentiments

Actor Bobby Deol has said that the makers of Prakash Jha’s upcoming series Aashram have taken precautions against not hurting anybody’s sentiments.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bobby Deol in a still from Aashram.

Actor Bobby Deol, who made his streaming debut on Friday with Netflix’s Class of 83, will appear in his first web show, Aashram, just a week later. In the MX Player series, directed by Prakash Jha, Bobby plays a godman under suspicion of misleading his followers.

The actor said that the makers have taken precautions against potentially hurting the sentiments of certain communities. He told Mumbai Mirror, “These stories have grown out of what’s happening around us and create awareness. Prakashji is only warning us not to fall prey to blind superstitions. There is a disclaimer at the beginning, stating that we respect every religion and belief.”

 

The actor said that he trained on his diction with a trainer. “I spent a month-and-a-half with my diction trainer, as in my dialogues there were at least four words in a sentence that I did not understand,” he said. The show was filmed in Ayodhya.



In an interview to Hindustan Times, Prakash Jha said, “It has always been the case with my films, people are concerned and my films are banned but once they come out and people watch them, everyone is quiet.”

Bobby recently appeared in the Netflix film Class of 83, in which he played a former top cop given a punishment posting at the police academy. There, he picks five young cadets and trains them into encounter specialists. Bobby, after a career lull for several years, made a comeback to the mainstream with Race 3 and Housefull 4.

