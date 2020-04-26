Sections
Home / TV / Brad Pitt transforms into Dr Anthony Fauci for SNL just like the infectious disease expert wanted. Watch hilarious segment

Brad Pitt transforms into Dr Anthony Fauci for SNL just like the infectious disease expert wanted. Watch hilarious segment

Brad Pitt was Dr Anthony Fauci’s first choice to play him on Saturday Night Live and the actor delivered on it.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, Los Angeles, Press Trust of India Los Angeles

Dr Anthony Fauci had wanted Brad Pitt to play him on SNL.

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt portrayed White House infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci in the latest ‘At Home’ version of Saturday Night Live and tried to set the record straight regarding President Donald Trump’s remarks on the coronavirus outbreak.

The NBC late-night comedy sketch show was back with cast members collaborating from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. After playing weatherman on John Krasinski’s new YouTube show Some Good News, Pitt turned into Fauci and tried to clarify some of President Donald Trump’s comments during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings.

 

“Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say,” Pitt said in the video shared on “SNL”‘s Twitter page. The Hollywood star then showed a video of Trump ad-libbing at a briefing, and saying there would be a vaccine for the deadly virus “relatively soon”.



Pitt’s Fauci started by clarifying that when Trump said “everyone can get a test, what he meant was almost no one”.

Another clip of the POTUS played saying his administration had done an “incredible job” and Covid-19 will “disappear one day, like a miracle”. “A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles? (But) Miracles shouldn’t be Plan A,” the actor said.

Pitt’s turn as Fauci comes weeks after director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked who he would like to impersonate him on SNL. “Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci jokingly told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota who gave him option between the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Ben Stiller.

Fauci has become a household name for his matter-of-fact delivery of information during White House press conferences amid the pandemic. Removing his wig and dropping the expert’s accent, Pitt concluded his set to thank the real Fauci.

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

“To the real Dr Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” he said. The actor also thanked healthcare workers and announced that the show was “sort of” live from New York.

Tom Hanks hosted the inaugural SNL At Home which aired on April 11 with a musical performance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mohali admn starts online career counselling for youth
Apr 27, 2020 20:48 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh to help Punjab revive post-Covid state economy
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
Arun Govil played Lakshman in Jeetendra’s Lav Kush after playing Lord Rama
Apr 27, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.