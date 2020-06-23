Breathe Into The Shadows new teaser: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen desperately search for missing daughter

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a new clip from his upcoming web show, Breathe Into The Shadows. It shows a glimpse of his onscreen family of three. The actor is seen as Avinash Sabharwal while South star Nithya Menen plays his wife Abha. The new clip gives a sneak peek into the panic-stricken state of the parents who are looking for their missing daughter Siya.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai? - Abha & Avinash Sabharwal #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1 @primevideoin @breatheamazon.” Abhishek’s onscreen wife Abha is seen playing with her daughter before she disappears. “We were happy in our small world. One day everything changed,” she says as the camera focuses on her face as tears drop from her eyes. Soon after, a worried Abhishek is seen in deep thought and says, “We don’t know anything about Siya and that haunts me everyday. What if my Siya’s gone?”

In the first look photo of Abhishek, released by Amazon Prime Video on social media, the actor is seen sitting on a chair with a missing child pamphlet in his hand. His intense and ominous expression reflects the dark mood of the series.

The 44-year-old actor said he is thrilled to be making his streaming debut with the show. “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world,” Abhishek said in a statement.

The psychological crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. Breathe: Into The Shadows will see actor Amit Sadh reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first iteration of the series in 2018. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the Amazon Original is written by a team of writers, including Sharma, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

(With PTI inputs)

