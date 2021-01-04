Cezanne Khan has been in a relationship for 3 years, reveals how he proposed marriage after she cooked biryani for him

Actor Cezanne Khan, best known for playing Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has found love and is planning to tie the knot soon. While he did not reveal the name of his ladylove, he mentioned that her culinary skills had a huge role to play in winning his heart.

Cezanne, who proposed to his girlfriend after a scrumptious meal cooked by her, said that they were planning to get married last year but the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay. He added that the wedding will happen this year.

In an interview with The Times of India, Cezanne said, “She is someone special and I am dating her for the past three years. She is from Amroha (Uttar Pradesh). I am in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon. We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year.”

Cezanne was introduced to his girlfriend by a mutual friend and revealed that he proposed after she made biryani for him. “The guy who introduced us was all praise for her culinary skills. Now, I have travelled all around the world and have tasted various cuisines, so I didn’t have any expectations. But she stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life,” he laughed, adding that she is ‘simple and fun-loving’, and lets him be.

Cezanne, who became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the early 2000s, also acted in shows such as Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Hum 2 Hain Na. He was last seen on the small screen in Seeta Aur Geeta, which aired in 2009.

