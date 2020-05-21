Chahat Pandey says she was asked to vacate home for not paying rent

Days after insisting that no one should be pushed to a situation where they contemplate suicide, especially due to a financial crisis, TV actor Chahat Pandey has now revealed that she didn’t have money to give pay her rent and was even asked to vacate her place. Given the Covid-19 crisis, the ongoing lockdown has stalled all kinds of business and work, rendering several people out of work, including actors.

Talking about the unprofessional way that producers of Humari Bahu Silk dealt with the artists after the show was pulled down, Chahat told Times of India in an interview, “Whatever savings I ,had which I had earned from my previous shows I had invested while working on Hamari Bahu Silk. Whether it was for travelling, or on food or for paying my rent, I had exhausted all my savings. During that time I kept asking the producers to give me my hard earned money but they kept giving the same excuses that the channel had not paid them. Things got out of hand for me, as I had no money and I had to pay rent of my house.”

“The landlord kept asking me for money and I didn’t have any money to give him. The landlord was not wrong, after all he also needed money. How long can anyone wait for their money? Ultimately, the landlord asked me to either give him his money or vacate the place. I had no other option, I went to one of the Producer’s office and cried in front of him. I weeped as I was feeling helpless. I pleaded in front of him to give my money, but he did not pay any heed to my request and once again told me he doesn’t have money,” she further said.

Chahat also said that things got more difficult after eight months of the show going off air, adding that the industry also has good people as she never had to ask for her payments for shows like Tenali Rama, Aladdin and RadhaKrishna.

After her co-star Zaan Khan reportedly claimed that she was on the “verge of committing suicide”, Chahat had clarified that her mother’s words had caused confusion. “Actually, one day my mother was very angry and we were having a discussion in a group call about this issue. And she just said, ‘Agar meri beti ne kuch ulta seedha kar liya toh kaun zimedar hoga (Who would be responsible if my daughter took any drastic step?). I think that must have led to the confusion. But ab paani sar ke uppar se jaa chuka hai, sab ki haalat kharab hai. Main nahi chahti koi bhi aaisa galat kadam uthaaye (But water has now gone over the head. I don’t want anyone to take a wrong step),” she said.

