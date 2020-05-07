Chahatt Khanna blasts trolls slamming her for being a single mother, claims to be depressed before going off Instagram

Television actor Chahatt Khanna lashed out at trolls who criticised her for being a single mother to her daughters Zohar and Amaira. She gave it back to them in her Instagram stories, before deleting her social media account altogether.

“Witches and b***hes who can never get love, bf or family in life, forget about kids, they will never understand that kids are a blessing and not a liability, or target to put a woman down. Khuda unko hi bachchon se nawajta hai jinki haisiyat aur kismat hoti hai. Main toh phir bhi theek ho jaungi, tumhari beemari ka kya hoga (God only blesses them with children, who have the status and good luck for it. I will still be okay, how will you be cured of your illness)?” she wrote, adding that karma will eventually get everyone.

In another of her Instagram stories, Chahatt said that it was necessary to give it back to those who were targetting her. “No, I am not running away, just that I’ll be busy with work, for a few days. Yes, my team will keep posting pics, not me. Par story par kuch logon ko muh tod jawaab dena bohot zaroori tha (But it was necessary to give it back to some people),” she wrote.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha on Ramayana gaffe: ‘Disheartening that people still troll me over one honest mistake’

Chahatt said that though she was in ‘depression’, it did not mean that she was down and out. “Hum zara depression mein kya chale gaya, unko laga ki hum mar gaye? Naah (Just because I went into depression, these people thought I was dead? No)!” she wrote. She went on to say that her mother always taught her to fight and give it back, but added that she wished ‘love and light’ to her naysayers, as they were once her friends.

Chahatt Khanna’s Instagram stories.

Chahatt has been unhappily married twice in the past. In 2006, she married Bharat Narsinghani but ended it just seven months later, alleging that he would hit her. She married Farhan Mirza in 2013 and has two daughters, Zohar and Amaira, with him. However, this marriage did not last either, and she filed for divorce in 2018, alleging “sexual and mental abuse”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more