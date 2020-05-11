Chahatt Khanna opens up on battle with depression: ‘I’m in constant touch with my counsellor via video call’

Television actor Chahatt Khanna has opened up about her battle with depression and said that she is slowly ‘coming out of it in a healthy’ way. She also shared that she stays connected with her counsellor constantly, through video calls.

“Had I known it (depression), toh bahut aasaan ho jaata, mere aur mere counsellor ke liye (it would have been easy for me and my counsellor) to rectify that point. We don’t know where it comes from, where it vanishes and goes back. I don’t know much about it,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

“It’s just that I am dealing with it and coming out of it in a healthy and most challenging way. I just wanted to stay out of the whole fake world and do something real in my life. So, I thought, let’s take a break from people, social media and everything which glitters. I’m in constant touch with my counsellor via video call,” she added.

Also see: Neha Dhupia asks Angad Bedi ‘scariest part’ about marrying her, he admits to checking her phone ‘many times’

Last week, Chahatt deactivated her Instagram account after being trolled for being a single mother to her daughters, Zohar and Amaira. She wrote a lengthy note hitting out at her naysayers before going off social media.

Chahatt had also shared on her Instagram stories that her break from the photo-sharing platform was not because of the criticism directed at her. “No, I am not running away, just that I’ll be busy with work, for a few days. Yes, my team will keep posting pics, not me. Par story par kuch logon ko muh tod jawaab dena bohot zaroori tha (But it was necessary to give it back to some people),” she wrote.

Recently, Chahatt was seen in a music video titled Quarantine Love, alongside singer Mika Singh. They played a couple keeping the romance alive during the lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more