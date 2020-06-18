Chandrachur Singh on his comeback with Aarya, years in oblivion: ‘I see it as a learning curve’

Actor Chandrachur Singh may have spent many years in the oblivion after the success of Maachis and Tere Mere Sapne, but he is not the one to complain. In fact, he sees it as a learning curve. Chandrachur makes his comeback with Sushmita Sen in the web series Aarya, which is set be released online on June 19.

Currently staying with his family in Gurgaon, Chandrachur recounted his journey into showbiz in an interview with Hindustan Times. “I completed college and reached Mumbai as I had a film offer. We shot in Goa and completed the film, but it never released. I was struggling for several years. I even worked as a teacher for some time. Then I got lucky, Maachis happened and the journey began. I could have been in civil services, I even loved music. I took up acting because a few friends suggested it. It began as a hobby and then transformed into an entire career.”

Asked about his struggling days and the failures he encountered during his Bollywood stint, Chandrachur said, “I had some good films and learnt a lot working on them. I have been quite occupied with my personal life and then when I began working, I did not spend much time or effort on publicising, perhaps the reason why I was not in the news. I am not too active on social media either.”

After a remarkable debut with Gulzar’s Maachis in 1996, Chandrachur’s second film Tere Mere Sapne, produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production company ABCL, also released the same year and did well. However, the actor didn’t get any big hits until Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Josh and Preity Zinta’s Kya Kehna in 2000.

“A few films really worked well for me but there were also some interesting projects that came my way but just didn’t happen because of various reasons. Things like these affect when you take a human view, but if you take a spiritual approach, it helps in taking it all in. It can be disillusioning to be in the spotlight and then not be seen anymore. But hw you cope with it matters. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Certain factors are in your control and certain things are not. I have accepted it like that. I believe there is a larger plan that is better than mine,” he says. Some of the recent films he featured in, include Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013) and Bollywood movies like Zilla Ghaziabad (2013) and Aa Gaya Hero (2017).

About working on his upcoming project, Aarya, Chandrachur said, “I got a chance to work with Sushmita again and it was nice to get back with them again. ...The format and structure of Ram’s filming is novel and different. There is no action, no cut. The challenge was a new format in which scene would begin and it was spontaneous. There was a scene and there were dialogues but there were mostly lines that came from within.”

He added, “Aarya is a layered project and there is much more to it beyond the crime thriller angle. It is something which has got multiple layers and you need to watch it to understand it all. When you reach and behave as the character and actually feel the entire gamut of emotions, it becomes interesting. The challenge for me, while shooting Aarya was going about shooting in this new process. There was excitement for the new format and there were challenges, but I felt a new kind of satisfaction in this process, I liked the unlearning involved.”

Co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is scheduled to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on June 19.

