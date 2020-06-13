Chandrachur Singh on injury that threw his career off track: ‘My shoulder would get dislocated, stop shoot for some days’

Actor Chandrachur Singh starred in acclaimed and popular films such as Maachis and Josh in the 90s but never quite enjoyed the stardom that could have been his. He more or less disappeared from the scene, taking up minute roles in occasional projects.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Chandrachur talked about the reasons that his film career saw such a long lull. From lack of good offers to a serious injury, he talked about it all. The actor hurt his shoulder while jet skiing in Goa in 2000.

Asked about if he lost opportunities due to it, he said, “In many actually, because It had also got to do with, when I was working in films, it used to get stalled, even though I did physiotherapy and all that, if my shoulder would get dislocated during the shoot, it would stop the shoot for some days, so I could heal. I did physiotherapy and surgery but the problem recurred. It was one of the things which pulled you down, professionally definitely.”

Speaking about the accident, he told DNA in 2009, “I was water skiing in Goa and I missed my grip. The speed boat was moving at a high speed and the enormous force pulled my right hand out of the shoulder joint. I am lucky that my hand didn’t get torn off from my body because when I fell with a thud on the water surface, my right hand was only hanging on my muscle and skin.” Chandrachur said that after sitting at home for eight years, it was difficult to get new projects. “The projects got worse and I never felt like saying yes to them,” he said.

Also read: Sushmita Sen says boyfriend Rohman Shawl initially hid he was 15 years younger to her: ‘It was destined’

Chandrachur is now making a comeback with upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani and also stars Sushmita Sen. It is about an upper-class family that owns a pharmaceutical company which is a front for an illegal drug ring. Susmita plays the title role of Aarya, a wife and a mother to three children, who after her husband (Chandrachur) is mysteriously attacked, embarks upon a quest to protect her family but gets sucked deeper into the world.

Follow @htshowbiz for more