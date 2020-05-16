Sections
Home / TV / Charity debate amid lockdown: If you want to contribute, you don’t have to take a camera along, says Mahhi Vij

Charity debate amid lockdown: If you want to contribute, you don’t have to take a camera along, says Mahhi Vij

The actor says just because she and her husband are not posting about charity work on social media, does not mean that they are not doing it

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:08 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Mahhi Vij says she does not believe in showing off her charity work

Actor Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali had recently slammed those posting pictures and videos of relief work they’re doing amid the Covid-19 crisis. The couple was subjected to backlash for their opinions.

“A lot of people said in articles ‘aap khud toh kuchh karte nahi ho, AC mein baithe rehte ho’. We sit in the AC because we have worked hard for it. When I was doing Laagi Tujhse Lagan, I had to paint my face for 22 hours; the AC didn’t come just like that. I come from a middle-class family, I never had one at my home, which is why I can sit and even then donate. I don’t have to show people ‘I am doing this’,” says Vij.

She goes on to assert, “You want to contribute to society? Do it, but you don’t have to take a camera and show ‘main itne de raha/rahi hoon’.”  

Vij, 38, also doesn’t like it when people talk about the couple’s foster kids — Khushi and Rajveer — as it is something that is very personal. “A lot of people have written that we aren’t doing anything in this crisis. But what we are doing, we are not posting about it. It’s only to be in God’s good books, not yours,” she asserts.



“If I am doing anything, the good karma from it should reach my parents and three kids, I don’t even want it for myself. Bhooke ko khaana khila rahe ho, uska video toh mat banao yaar! Talk to them instead, ask them where the rations for the next month will come from,” Vij adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany
May 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Terrorist hideout busted, 5 LeT militant associates held in J-K
May 16, 2020 19:28 IST
Anil Kumble only Indian bowler in Ramiz Raja’s Ind-Pak XI, Imran to lead
May 16, 2020 19:27 IST
Virus lockdown gives Venice a shot at reimagining tourism
May 16, 2020 19:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.