Charu Asopa on marriage with husband Rajeev Sen: ‘I don’t know if we are together or not’

TV actor Charu Asopa, who married Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev in a grand ceremony in 2019, has said that she does not know if they are still together. While Rajeev is in Delhi, Charu remains in Mumbai.

Responding to queries on a rumoured separation, Charu told Times of India, “I don’t know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. If there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone.”

According to reports, Rajeev moved out of their house in May, following a fight. However, he has denied the claims. They have also deleted all their pictures together from Instagram.

She further told the daily, “During this pandemic I have learnt a great lesson, how to live on your own and how to enjoy your own company. Iss pandemic aur lockdown meri khud ke saath dosti kara di hai (This pandemic and lockdown has helped me befriend myself)... Now, when I am staying all alone and enjoying my own company, I don’t think it makes any difference to me now if I have someone with me or not. It doesn’t bother me now because I have understood that I came into this world alone and I will go alone, I can’t take anyone else with me. Woh kehte hain na hum chale, log judte gaye aur karwan banta gaya (As they say, I started walking, people joined me on the way and we were a group)... It’s fine If people want to be together and it’s okay even if they don’t want to be.”

Prepping for her return to television in the show Akbar Ke Birbal, Charu shared a video from the sets on social media and wrote, “Parde ke peeche Akbar ka bal Birbal.”

Earlier, responding to Rajeev’s statement that Charu was “being brainwashed” by someone, Charu had said, “Why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

