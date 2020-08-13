Sections
Home / TV / Charu Asopa on troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen: ‘I am asking God, ab aage kya?’

Charu Asopa on troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen: ‘I am asking God, ab aage kya?’

Charu Asopa said that the problems in her marriage with Rajeev Sen were not yet resolved and that she is ‘waiting for God’s directions’.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 10:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in June last year.

Television actor Charu Asopa has been in the news for her marriage with model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen, which hit choppy waters just before their first anniversary in June this year. The two of them are living separately; while Rajeev is in Delhi, Charu is staying alone in Mumbai.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Charu said that her issues with Rajeev have not yet been resolved and she is ‘waiting for God’s directions’. She said, “Everybody knows this, Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, ‘ab aage kya (what next)?’ I am also waiting for God’s directions.” When asked if they had decided on anything yet, she replied in the negative.

Rajeev tied the knot with Charu in Goa on June 7 last year. According to reports, he moved out of their house in May, following a fight with her. However, he has denied the claims. They have also deleted all their pictures together from Instagram.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta on CBI probe: Family ‘will never be able to live a peaceful life’ until truth is out



In an earlier interview, Rajeev said that someone close to Charu is ‘brainwashing’ her against him as she is a ‘simple and innocent girl’. She hit back saying that she has always made her own decisions and questioned why he left her alone in Mumbai during the coronavirus pandemic.



Charu has acted in shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev, meanwhile, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the thriller Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?, directed by Vishal Mishra. “I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. I’m lucky to have Vishal sir as my director, who’s been guiding me really well through the preparations,” he said in a statement.

The film is expected to go on floors by September-October this year and is eyeing a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bollywood celebs welcome SC verdict on property rights for daughters
Aug 13, 2020 11:40 IST
IPS officer removes Google Maps from homescreen, people relate to tweet
Aug 13, 2020 11:44 IST
‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms to change how we pay taxes
Aug 13, 2020 11:43 IST
MPSC prelims exam 2020 postponed to avoid clash with NEET
Aug 13, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.