Charu Asopa on whether it is easy to get work due to connection with Sushmita Sen: ‘Sad for people to think that way’

Television actor Charu Asopa said that she works really hard and would like to be known for her own achievements rather than the people she is related to.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa, who is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, said that she works very hard and wishes to be recognised for her shows rather than the people she is related to. She also opened up on whether it is ‘easy’ to find work in the industry because of her connections.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Charu said, “Being associated with prominent names of the industry always creates a lot of chit-chat and banter amidst a lot of people. I think it’s sad for people to think that way. I work really hard and my passion for my art of acting is the one I follow. I truly believe I should be recognised for my work as an actor and not the people I am associated with.”

Charu also praised her sister-in-law Sushmita, calling her a ‘superstar and a beautiful gem of a person’. Charu also said that she finished watching Sushmita’s web series Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after several years, ‘in one go’.

Lately, Charu has been in the news for her marital trouble with Rajeev. According to reports, he moved out of their house in May, just days before their first wedding anniversary, after a fight with her. While he has been living in Delhi, she is staying by herself in Mumbai.



Also read | Happy birthday Neha Dhupia: When Karan Johar screamed ‘are you blind’ at her, made her realise love for Angad Bedi

In recent interviews, Charu said that she is not sure of her present relationship status with Rajeev and added that she is ‘waiting for God’s directions’.

Charu made her small screen debut as the antagonist in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2009. She has also acted in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and Mere Angne Mein. She will be seen next in the upcoming show, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal.

Rajeev, meanwhile, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the thriller, Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?, directed by Vishal Mishra. The film is expected to go on floors by September-October this year and is eyeing a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2021.

