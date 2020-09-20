Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen celebrate first wedding anniversary, see pics and video

TV actor Charu Asopa celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Rajeev Sen on Sunday and they have both shared pictures on Instagram from their grand celebrations at home. The couple recently united after months of braving through a rough patch.

Rajeev posted a lovely picture of himself cuddling with Charu in front of a wall with “happy anniversary” written on it with golden balloons. Charu also posted a short video on her Instagram page and wrote, “My anniversary vlog is live guyssss...” Charu is dressed is a gorgeous white gown in the picture and video while Rajeev wore a matching suit.

Charu’s video shows Rajeev lifting the veil from her face and later, they both sit together, holding hands and with their eyes closed. They are seen sitting in front of a table with a cake. Rajeev also commented on Charu’s post with a heart emoji and wrote, “Mine.”

Charu and Rajeev also made a 12 minute long video giving a better insight into their celebration.”Hope everyone is safe & sound .. It was a great feeling celebrating our first anniversary & more importantly sharing a part of this celebration with my youtube family.. Enjoy this very special vlog .. Lots of love,” Rajeev wrote along with the video.

Charu married Rajeev in a grand ceremony in 2019. After months of staying separately, Charu talked about uniting with him. “Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months,” Charu said earlier this month.

She also shared a picture with husband Rajeev, which showed them sharing a warm hug after spending long time apart. “Missed you sooooo much,” she captioned the post.

