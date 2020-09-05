Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen hug and make up, are reunited after months of tiff: ‘Made him sign letter that he won’t leave me again’

Actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have decided to give their marriage another chance. Charu had recently said in an interview that husband Rajeev had moved out of their house three months ago.

On Friday, Charu shared a picture with husband Rajeev, which showed them sharing a warm hug after spending a long time apart. “Missed you sooooo much,” she captioned the post.

Charu told The Times of India in an interview that Rajeev showed up at their house and she could no longer be angry at him. “Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months,” she said.

The actor added that they are working towards making sure they do not face such a situation in future. “I have made him sign a letter in which he has written that he won’t leave me again. I have kept it safe with me,” she said.

Rajeev expressed regret at giving interviews to the media about each other, calling it childish. “I feel genuine love for Charu and hence, I have come back to my wife. True love is about overcoming all difficulties and differences” he said.

Rajeev has said in an interview that Charu was being manipulated while she said that he doubted her. Speaking to Bombay Times, Charu had said, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done.”

Also read: Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘a huge star who knows everything’

“If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt),” she added.

Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7 last year.Rajeev is the younger brother of actor Sushmita Sen.Charu has starred in shows daily soaps such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev is an entrepreneur and model.

Follow @htshowbiz for more