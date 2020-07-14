Sections
Home / TV / Charu Asopa says husband Rajeev Sen moved out 2 months ago: ‘Why did he leave me alone during these tough times?’

Charu Asopa says husband Rajeev Sen moved out 2 months ago: 'Why did he leave me alone during these tough times?'

Denying husband Rajeev Sen’s allegations that she is being brainwashed by someone, Charu Asopa has said that he moved out of their home two months ago.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa married a little over a year ago.

TV actor Charu Asopa has responded to husband Rajeev Sen’s allegations that ‘she is being brainwashed’ and said that if he thinks she was gullible, why did he leave her alone during these tough times. The couple, which got married a little over a year ago, has been facing trouble in their relationship.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Charu said, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done.”

She added, “If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

She added that she doesn’t want their personal life to be reduced to gossip and would not say more. She had earlier said that Rajeev has moved out of their home, a claim he had denied. “Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl,” he had said.



The couple got married in Goa on June 7 last year. Recently, they deleted all their pictures together from Instagram and reportedly unfollowed each other. Charu has acted in shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev is an entrepreneur and model.

