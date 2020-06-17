Charvi Saraf is overwhelmed: Many people reached out to help after my open letter about failed attempts at getting Covid test in Delhi

Charvi Saraf of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame recently spoke about not being able to get a Covid-19 test done in Delhi.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Charvi Saraf’s open letter on Instagram where she spoke about having Covid-19 symptoms but being unable to get a test done caught everyone’s attention. It’s been over a week now and while her temperatures have gone down, extreme headache and body ache has restricted her mostly to bed.

“The headache, body ache and cough were there but around June 4 when I had the fever. I got worried and immediately quarantined myself because I stay with my parents, brother and sister-in-law here in Delhi. But nowhere could I get the test done. We called as many private and government hospitals possible but they said test kits aren’t available,” she rues.

When nothing worked out, her family doctors, who suggested she get the tests done, prescribed her some medicines. “That helped. I’ve also been taking homemade kadhas and taking rest. Till Friday (June 12) I wasn’t being able to talk, but now I feel better. But my doctor said the fever might relapse. If it does I’ll have to get the test done,” she adds.

Questioning the Delhi government’s claim that there are enough test kits available, she wrote in open letter: “…I thought some reports were rumours but now I am forced to believe. If getting a test done to know if a person is positive or negative is such an issue, I really don’t know how the government will help the people of Delhi…”

She explains, “I got to know later that to minimise the number of cases day-wise they didn’t allow tests to be done for a few days. Also, these private hospitals are charging Rs 30,000-40,000 for a day to treat Covid patients, government hospitals are full. Don’t know how people who can’t afford so much would manage,” she adds.

Saraf is “overwhelmed with the response and help” she received from people for her post, adds, “Many doctors have sent me prescriptions via DM, hospitals messaged me saying that I can visit them. People from the industry also called. Pooja (Bannerjee; her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star) called to say she knows people in Delhi, she can help.”

Meanwhile, her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is expected to go on floors soon. Recently, it was reported that Parth Samthan, her co-star from the show, returned to Mumbai from Bangalore to join the crew.

“Yes. I also want to go back... I’ve informed the team about my condition and they are ready to wait for me to return. I don’t think I would be able to return to Mumbai this month given my health condition. Thankfully, I’ve been working on the show for the last two years and have received my payments. But then I’ll have to go back to work soon,” she signs off.

