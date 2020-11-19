Sections
Chiranjeevi shoots for Samantha Akkineni's talk show Sam Jam, see pics from sets

Chiranjeevi shoots for Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam, see pics from sets

Chiranjeevi will grace the talk show called Sam Jam, hosted by actor Samantha Akkineni. Pictures from the show are out and have gone viral.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:07 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Chiranjeevi has been busy with his film, Acharya.

Actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday shot as a special guest for an upcoming episode for Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam, which is being aired on Aha. Pictures from the shoot featuring Chiranjeevi and Samantha have gone viral.

The show’s first celebrity guest was Vijay Deverakonda. The first episode was screened on November 13 for Diwali and it was an instant hit.

Going by the reaction to the first episode, it is safe to assume that the show has garnered a lot of eyeballs. It aims to have an unfiltered chat with its guests. As per sources, some of the upcoming celebrity guests of the show include Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal among others.

From nurturing her dream of terrace garden to starting her own clothing line and hosting a talk show, it’s been a very rewarding lockdown for Samantha.



On the acting front, Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, she recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

Also read: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Samantha also has Tamil romantic comedy titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, in the offing.

