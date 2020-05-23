Chote Miyan actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer, Dreamgirl director Raaj Shaandilyaa confirms

TV and film actor Mohit Baghel died on Saturday after a fight against cancer. Writer and director Raaj Shaandilyaa confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote in Hindi, “Mohit, mere bhai itni jaldi kya thi jaane ki? Maine tujhse kahaa tha dekh tere diye saari industry ruk gayi hai. jaldi se theekh hoke aaja uske baad hi sab kaam shuru karenge. Tu bahot achi acting karta hai. Agli film ke set pe tera intezaar karunga.... aur tujhe aana hi padega. Om Sai Ram (What was a hurry to go so early? I told you how the entire industry has stopped working for you. Get well soon and all will begin work again. You act well. I will wait for you on the sets of our next film and you will have to show up).

According to a report in Times of India, Mohit began his career in showbiz in the comedy show Chote Miyan. The report adds that Raj had signed him on for his next project. Mohit considered Raj as his mentor and had worked with him as a child artist in Comedy Circus.

Mohit, who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, was born in 1993. It was his love for acting that drew him to Mumbai as a child actor. The report adds that he was spotted by Salman Khan who cast him in Ready. Mohit was also seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi.

