Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son dies on his birthday, heartbroken actor says ‘who gives such a gift?’

Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj died on Sunday. The comedian posted an emotional note, saying the child didn’t give him a chance to even cut the cake together.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj has died.

Actor Rajeev Nigam, of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, lost his son Devraj on November 8, which was also the comedian’s birthday. The heartbroken father shared a photo of his son on Facebook, with an emotional note. “What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai…..” wrote a heartbroken Rajeev alongside a picture of himself and Devraj.

 

Two years ago, Nigam had shared that his son was keeping unwell and was on ventilator. He, however, had not shared the reason for the hospitalisation. Rajeev had lost his father in August this year.

Rajeev Nigam started his career with the second season of the reality comedy show and went on to appear in Har Shaakh Per Ullu Baithaa Hai.

