Complaint against Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji for airing derogatory content dismissed

A complaint was filed against AltBalaji’s XXX Uncensored stating that it features derogatory content but was later dismissed.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:10 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The second season of XXX Uncensored arrived in January this year.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police have dismissed a complaint filed by a social activist against AltBalaji web show XXX Uncensored 2. The complaint was filed in Hyderabad stating that one of the shows on the digital platform aired derogatory content.

The digital platform has reported that the case lacked corroboration. A source close to the industry said, “A Hyderabad based complainant raised an objection against an Alt Balaji show and wanted to raise an FIR. But when the police undertook an investigation, the FIR filing was dismissed because there wasn’t anything objectionable that was found.”

The source further revealed, “A police department already investigated the case, went to the respective platform, saw the show and found nothing offensive.”

XXX is an erotic comedy-drama with each episode featuring a different story revolving around different aspects of sexual relationships. It was directed by Ken Ghosh of Ishq Vishk and Fida fame.



The first season arrived in September 2018 and starred Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Pryanca Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles. The second season premiered in January this year with the first episode titled Pyaar Aur Plastic. It was soon followed by four more episodes with the season finale titled Insecure husband.

AltBalaji continues to release web shows amid lockdown. The second season of Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi’s Baarish released last month. However, the show featured only nine episodes as the remaining shoot was halted amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The third season of Ronit Roy and Mona Singh-starrer Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is also set to premiere this week. It also stars Gurdeep Punj.

